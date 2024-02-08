Reolink Year in Review 2023
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Reolink App v4.43 Released
I have the original Argus 3 camera and I'm wondering if the storage capacity was increased to match that of the Pro version. I currently run a 32GB card and would like to move to a 256GB card.Thanks!
@useless-box-reo_491212164313322 128GB as per its specs at https://m.reolink.com/product/argus-3/#specifications
@joseph_1979 Thank you! I didn't realize the Argus 3 was the same device as the Argus 3 2K device. I bought it at launch so I thought the Pro and 2K versions were newer.
