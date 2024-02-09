Reolink Year in Review 2023
Would be a great feature for people with a windows-server/client at home to use the reolink client and store the records on the hdd. i dont need the extra nvr-hardware or sd-cards. tried other nvr-software but lot of time wasted to adjust motion detection, stream etc. it is a pain to open windows-explorer and select the files one by one. why is there a difference between the files on the sd-card in the camera and the local files ? it would be also great if you can see a graph in playback to motion detection events for local videos, so you dont have to skip a lot of times.Thank you.
