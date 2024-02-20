Reolink Year in Review 2023
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Reolink App v4.43 Released
Hi All from the UK.Very disappointed in the WiFi Doorbell. There's no way this thing send push notifications to Alexa. I have worked through every video and instruction, repowered re configured, unlinked and relinked, set schedules, enabled push... I can ask Alexa to talk to it - I can then speak to Alexa and my voice comes out of the doorbell. The Alexa App shows video from the doorbell and push notifications appear on my phone. All firmware is the latest version. 4 hours on this now, and RING took me 2 minutes to get working. Anyone else?
@user_793110460846229_793110460846229 I don't have Alexa and so can't [censored]ist. I suggest you to email support at support @ reolink . com (delete spaces as the site won't let me to include email addresses).Moreover, I do suggest you to ask the Reolink users on reddit https://www.reddit.com/r/reolinkcam/ . There are a lot of customers who have integrated the doorbell to Alexa. Check this out https://www.reddit.com/r/reolinkcam/comments/172k3h8/doorbell_issues_with_alexa/
