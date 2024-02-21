Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.43 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hello, I have two cameras, a Doorbell WiFi and an Argus 2E.The Argus 2E sends me a notification tone in my Androis app when motion is detected. This works great.I want to record movements with the doorbell but don't want to receive a notification sound.How can I turn off the doorbell notification sound? I do not find anything?Best regardswolfgang
@wolfgang_789771938767034 I think (but open to correction) that the notification sound is entirely controlled by the phone, so can only be on or off for any notification from the reolink app.
@user_793518162268406_793518162268406
Yes, the notification sound is controlled by the Reolink app. But why not separately for each camera.
I previously had two RING cameras and it worked.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!