I have upgraded the firmware on my NVR: Model RLN8-410, HW No. HRMB02 to firmware version v2.0.0.4732_1728_21062800.All was working fine before the firmware update. Now I cannot access my NVR on my mobile app when I'm not on my LAN i.e. connected to 4g mobile data. I have no issue to view the NVR when I'm connected to my home LAN WiFi. UID is enabled on the NVR.I also have a Reolink E1 Pro camera on the same network and this works fine on my mobile. I can view the camera on my mobile without any issue even when I'm externally connected to mobile data.The issue is specific to the NVR.Kindly advise.
