If I use the app to set a schedule when I don't want to record, the camera STILL powers up during that time when it detects movement, it just doesn't record. You can see it happening at night, the infrared leds power up. On a battery camera, this is a waste of battery, especially if there are multiple movements during that time, which may be the very reason why I've set it to not record.So why does the camera still power-up (at least the infra-red leds) when it detects movement during a time period that is outside the recording schedule.
@imcneill_467871306096807 PIR can only be enabled or disabled. And I agree with you that there should be a scheduled [censored]igned with PIR activity. I did forwarded the suggestion for quite some time. Or else they can add a schedule and status in the shortcuts which shall be applicable to all cameras. Currently if PIR is activated then yes it will switch off the IR (if dark) and identify the object and check whether the object shall be recorded or not and if a push notification/email shall be sent.
