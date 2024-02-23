Reolink Year in Review 2023
I have a RLN8-410 NVR with 5 RLC-520A cams. They run well, are very crisp looking, get good framerate, and good night vision.This whole system is displayed on a 4k monitor by my desk connected to the NVR via HDMI. The live view is crisp and has good framerate.I just added one more camera, a RLC-1224A. I've set it up, set it to max res, set it to max framerate.I've got three big issues with this particular camera.
I really need to get all 3 of these issues fixed, but especially the light and the framerate.Worth mentioning, they're all wired direct to the NVR with Reolink Cat5. The NVR is updated to latest firmware edition.Thanks in advance for any [censored]istance.
