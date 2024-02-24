Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.43 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I have a RLD-810A. Before I acquired an SD card I was recording to local HDD and ftp server fine. The system was creating the appropriate folders and the individual files were MP4.I installed a 256GB sd card. This looking OK. However, not sure if related, recording to local HDD gives files labelled (date ?)_ sdk 100 files, no extension. Not readable and in temp folder, different from dated video folder. The ftp files are fine, correct folder being created and in mp4 format.Have looked all over settings but can find nothing related to this.Ian
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!