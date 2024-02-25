Reolink Year in Review 2023
Good Day EveryoneI got a new RLC-510A (IPC_MS1NA45MP updated to firmware v3.0.0.2839_23102300) last week and I cannot get it to play clear stream video (2560x1440@30FPS) on the Android app unless I switch it to H.265 encoding (the only exception being low-light situations when the IR kicks in). I have two older 510As (both IPC_523128M5MP) and they have always played H.264-encoded clear stream video on the app just fine.Switching to H.265 encoding would be fine except for the fact that the RSTP to web app I use doesn't support H.265 and H.265 breaks live clear streaming on the camera's web interface; I get this error: Current device won't support video streaming in clear mode. Now it is streaming in other mode. If I backpedal to H.264, the camera's web interface handles the clear stream fine, but the Android app tries and fails.I placed the new camera where one of the working older 510As was (same network connection to the same router using the same POE injector) so I believe I have ruled out any back-end network/hardware issues. I have also tried using a different network connection and PoE injector (just rule out my hardware), factory resetting the camera, and removing and reinstalling the app on my phone.Has anyone ever had this issue with the newer RLC-510As? Apparently, the new hardware set was a relatively major upgrade. Any thoughts on how to get H.264 streaming to work everywhere on this camera?Cheers,Bill
