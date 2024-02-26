Reolink Year in Review 2023
Simples thing that will be super useful.Mark person/car/pet detected as in movement that trigger push, sending image with rectangle or simples X neer object.Suggestion for all AI cameras with car/person detection. I have 12 RLC-510 and other cameras and that will be super usefull
@reolink_rg_546096455053495 submit your request to support.
