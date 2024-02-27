Reolink Year in Review 2023
Argus Eco Ultra Solar not seeing motion occasionally during the day and at night. Very frustrating lag only catching the tail end of motion events. Should I switch to a plug in camera with 24/7 recording?
@user_mhm_789920451715266 This is based on PIR detection which has limited range (max 10m depends on a number of factors such as temperature, object crossing or approaching FOV, etc). When the PIR detects motion (Change in voltage on adjacent segments) it will run the application which shall determine the type of object, check whether it shall start recording, check whether to send an email or push notification, etc. So if the object p[censored]es quickly the camera may miss it. Therefore the best cameras are the poe and dc powered camera which can record 24x7 and able to record before the object is detected. Detection is based on pixel changes and can detect object as far as 100 feet away.
@joseph_1979 Thank you for your response. Would you be able to point me in the direction of a DC security camera? I have no experience with cameras but would like to monitor/record the front entrance to my house, garage and mailbox that is across the street from my house.Any info you can provide me will be greatly appreciated!
