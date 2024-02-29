Reolink Year in Review 2023
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Reolink App v4.43 Released
I purchased a RLN36 NVR, a POE switch, some outdoor rated cable, etc.. etc...This weekend I hope find some time to start experimenting with it...My question is. Comment, then question is:You have the cam (1 or more) > that connect to the POE Switch> One of the POE switches ports connect to 1 of the 4 Lan Ports on the NVR> then it has a port that connects to one of your routers LAN ports. According to all the diagrams I've seen.If you are still reading, my question is:Does the NVR do DHCP and hand out IP addresses to the Cams that connect to it, or does it just forward the IP requests from the Cams through the switch and NVR to the Router and it it does the DHCP/Address [censored]ignment? IF the later, how big of a deal is it when you change your router??? I have a [censored]py Linksys that at some point, I know I'll replace with something newer and better.
My understanding is that cameras connected directly to the NVR do DHCP against the NVR. The NVR can function with no network connection at all. (not practical for most of us, but....)
