Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.43 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Re: AV1 vídeo formatH265 does not seem to be penitrating much "http s//:caniuse com/ hevc". Looks like licencing is forcing other to move to AV1 im not sure who will win. Afraid to invest in h256 only platformCan I force the camera to use another format ? What formats does DUO 2 (POE) model support ? What about RLN16-410 ?Encoder/Decoder Developers:0 - 100,000 units per year = no royalty100,001 - 5,000,000 units per year = $0.20 per unit after first 100,000 units each year>5 million units per year = $0.10 per unitThe maximum annual royalty (“cap”) = $6.5 million per year in 2011-2015Free Content Distributers:No royalty (note: to be re-visited in 2015)Paid Content Distributers ([censored]le-by-[censored]le sales):$0.02 per [censored]le sold (no fee for content 12min or less)Paid Content Distributers (subscription based service):0 - 100,000 Subscribers = no royalty100,001 - 250,000 Subscribers during the year = $25,000 250,001 - to 500,000 Subscribers during the year = $50,000500,000 - 1,000,000 Subscribers during the year = $75,000>1,000,000 Subscribers during the year = $100,000Live/Rebroadcasting of ContentEither a or b:a) one time $2500 fee for every stream encoder usedb) An anual fee based on broadcast market size:Broadcast market of 0-99,999 = no royaltyBroadcast market of 100,000-499,999 = $2,500 per yearBroadcast market of 500,000-999,999 = $5,000 per year1,000,000 or more = $10,000
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!