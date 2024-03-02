Reolink Year in Review 2023
Hello,I bought a RLC-1224A and I have correctly set it up on my local network, it works fine on ipcamviewer since I stay in local network with the onvif port 8000.The problem is I am not able to remote connect on the cam with onvif. As soon as I use my domain or wan ip, I am not able to connect to the cam except on the web interface which is working remotely (so my ports forwarding are ok). But I want to be able to connect to ipcamviewer app as I am able to see all other cameras I have (from a different brand).I have opened/forwarded all ports mentionned in network settings of the camera but that does not work...After lot of tests I finally managed to get it work but I find it a bit tricky : I use generic URL - generic rtsp over http and I use the url rstp://admin@pwd@ip:554/h264Preview_01_mainI guess it is not secure at all... and I am pretty sure it should be a better way to remotely connect to it - But I am not able to find another way !I want to precise I am experienced IT user and I never had problem with network devices to make them remotely work through my network, so I do not understand what is happening with this camera model.Can anyone you help me please ?PS : we also tried to download and upgrade to latest firmware.Thank you.
I partialy solved the problem myself : yesterday I was only able to access to the the cam using a generic URL rstp over http : rstp://admin@pwd@ip:554/h264Preview_01_mainToday for some reason I can not explain, I am able to access the cam using ONVIF configuration with port 554 and 8000 forwarded in router. So good news. In ipcamviewer I can use 8000 port or 80, both works (even port 80 is not forwarded in router - strange)Also oly problem left is I am not able to access the cam using https port, have you an idea why ? (the port is fowarded in router). I need to mention the web interface remotely works with SSL port but I am not able to connect to ipcamviewer using the https...
