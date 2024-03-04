Reolink Year in Review 2023
I have my main home with 9 cameras, 6 are PoE direct to NVR and 3 are wifi cams (without SD cards) feeling into the NVR for storage/playback. I purchased a second home and wanted to add a few Argus 3 cameras without an NVR at that location. Can you confirm I can add these cameras to my existing app? Also, will the Argus 3 cams need SD cards since there is no local NVR at the second home? Thank you
@brent-yoches_392520784879857 Battery operated cams cannot be managed by the NVR fir the obvious reason of battery draining quickly. Yes, you can add Argus 3 Pro/Ultra to your application. Just add them using the UID on your Android/Windows clients.On battery cams, recording can be on SD and/or cloud. No ftp and no nvr integration.
