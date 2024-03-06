Reolink Year in Review 2023
Well bought the reolink Go PT about 2 years ago to use fir security on my cabin . Love everything about the camera at first except the really low capacity battery that seems to drain themselves out during winter time. ( also dont get charged by the solar panel during cold months) I' ve installed the camera during fall so everything was going well during fall and winter because the low sun sun didnt hit my property during these months. But then spring and summer came , the sun started to hit my property and the reolink camera started to show its true color . Constant false alarm during the day costing me a lot of gb odf data , no matter the sensivity level its is pure useless camera . All of this and i'm facing north so I never get the sun hit the camera directly on the sensor.I've used many , many hunting cameras hunting lte cameras etc... and unless you put them facing directly into the sun you never get all these false trigger. I mean having a PIR that doesnt have constant false alarm is pretty basic old technology . How come a recent pricey camera has such [censored]ty pir detection it baffles me .I chatted with customer service it seem like they really want to be helpfull and answer fast but they just cant do nothing and know about it .... They never ever sent me the latest firmware even tough I asked for it many times has the auto update doest work at all and for whatever readons the reolink go pt firmware updates arent available on the website.Anyway this is a really disapointing useless product that could have been great . Too bad I wanted to buy a bunch of them and lots of people that I show the live cam , pan and tilt and all other function are really interested but I quickly encourage them to NOT buy this product ...I mean come in Reolink can you not fix this in a firware update ?
