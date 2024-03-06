Reolink Year in Review 2023
HI, I'm having issues with the Reolink duo floodlight POE and the RLC-810A freezing every 2 seconds... They both seem fine until there's movement on the cameras?? didn't really notice before but got builders in at the moment so there's lots of activity on them and when viewing on live view its really bad and freezing consistently. This is on the android app and on the Windows app. Any ideas??
@user_788898664165555_788898664165555 How are your cameras powered? I had similar problem when powering Duo floodlight POE by a POE injector. I switched it to an NVR instead and now it works fine. It seems the POE injector could not provide sufficient power in some situations (although it was officially rated for 30 W power output).
