Trying to set up email notifications with my Reolink Argus PT cameras (build 22061301 Config version v3.0.0.0Firmware version v3.0.0.1045_22061301) using a gmail account and app p[censored]word with the PC App v8.15.6. This works great on my older Reolink Argus Eco cameras where I have no issues. I followed the same process for the Argus PT and I get the error 482 when testing. You need to update your documentation as the email configuration is now located under the Settings (gear) --> Surveilance tab.Email Error 482: Incorrect email p[censored]owrd or SMTP not enabled. Please trouble shoot as follows:Step 1: Make sure the SMTP server is enabled for your email. For details on how to enable it, please contact the email provider. - Works for the Argus Eco using the same gmail account.Step 2: Make sure that you enter the correct email address and p[censored]word. Some email can only be accessed by entering the app p[censored]word. Please set up the app p[censored]word and try again. - As indicated the works fine for my older Argus Eco (x2) (where I set up the app p[censored]word) (The app p[censored]word is a work around due to gmail requiring 2FA security and the Reolink not supporting 2FA security).
