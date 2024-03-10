Reolink Year in Review 2023
Hi guys,I have bought an rlc-843A camera. The issue is that I put it on the highest resolution, it goes wel for 1 day and in the morning it is always on the lowest resolution and then the fov is terrible(like zoomed in) I am getting tired of having to change the resolution every morning..Why does this happen, and what can I do about it..?
@user_800031703249048_800031703249048 Check if you have auto reboot (from Windows client ...system/maintenance) daily at 02:00am? If yes then disable it and check again.
