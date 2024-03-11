Reolink Year in Review 2023
I have my Argus PT WiFi connected to a Spypoint SPLB-22 solar panel. This is a larger capacity solar panel with it's own built in battery. usb-c to usb-c My experience with my other 4g reolink was that the reolink panels could not provide enough power to keep the camera charged and utilize all the features so I had to constantly monitor the 4g camera and turn things on/off as needed to prevent it from dying.Now with my new Argus PT Wifi, I'm noticing the battery indicator changes constantly between two %s, like 95 and 100 or right now 81 and 95. In my phone app, I can touch the battery row and go back and forth and it's constantly changing between those two values.My expectation was that the Spypoint panel would keep the ReoLink at 100% until somehow the spypoint panel's battery was dead and there was no sun.
