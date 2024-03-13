Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.43 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hi,I recently purchased a Reolink Lumus camera. The camera continues to record on the SD card when there is NOT motion detection or change in brightness.The camera is located in a dark room (cellar, basement). The camera seems to change from infrared to color state at occasional intervals. During this phase the camera records.Please help me.Ver. Firmware v3.1.0.2910_23110302 Ver Hardware IPC_NT1NO24MP
@savino-iacobone_520818793263329 Under record and push notification menus disable any motion or other. Base your detection on AI.
@joseph_1979 Hi Joseph,If I disable the item "Registra" (record) in the record menu, the camera will not record in case of real motion detection event.In this panel I have like items "Regista" (record), "Programma" (program), "Estensione resgistr." 15 Sec (record extension), "Sovrascrittura registrazioni" (overwrite recording)If I disable the item "Notifiche Push" (push notification) in the same menu, I will not receive alarm in case of real motion detection event.In this panel I have like items "Notifiche Push" (push notification), "Programma" (program), "Intervallo del push (Sec)" 20 (push interval)I don't understand why the camera records when there is no motion detection ? In fact I don't receive any motion detection alarms.I also have a cameras Reolink E1 Zoom, E1 Pro and Argus Eco that works well. The items menu are slightly different.Regards,Savino
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!