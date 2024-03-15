Reolink Year in Review 2023
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Reolink App v4.43 Released
Hi. Im searching for a new doorbell/camera system.I want to install doorbell with a display. My question to doorbell/nvr users is. If there will be motion detected on or someone will press the doorbell [censored]on will I see automatically on display connected to the nvr ? Im thinking about a hdmi display 7 inch which can be mounted on the living room wall.are there some dedicated setting for a doorbell and nvr ?I now that there are companies making dedicated doorbells with display but I’m really interested not only in doorbell but also in Reolink cameras I'm looking forward to hearing from You.
