I have four RLC-510A cameras and waiting for the fifth to arrive. I installed them all this week and updated the firmware of all of them to the latest version, however, I found unexpected behavior. When I change the Day and Night option setting, the camera does not respond as expected, requiring the camera to be restarted.I have videos as an example but I cant upload then
