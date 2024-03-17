Reolink Year in Review 2023
Hi dear Reolink Community,I have ten outdoor security cameras B800 connected to NVR, it works fine.I bought a a RLC-411A to use it in spécific meeting room, i want to use as standalone caméra, i dont want it to be manager by yhe NVR.1- Firt in the NVR interface i turned off "ADD device automatically and i switch off the NVR2- I connect my RLC-411A camera to POE Swithch in the same network as the NVR, and [censored]ign it a static IP , 3- i change the p[censored]word of the caméra and open RTSP, RTMP and HTTP ports , after that i was able to manage it via my pc reolink app and the web browser4- i stream this camera to VLC Media Player installed in Android TV in onother room. All work fineThe problem : when i switch on the NVR On, the stream don't work , the RCL-411A camera is no longer in Standalone mode, it disappear from the network, connot access it via pc app neither web browser.When i open the NVR interface, My RLC-411A appear in the channels with its own IP adress (Not IP [censored]igned by NVR) and status "NOT-LOGGED"My needs : have the NVR manage the ten B800 security and the RLC-811A as standalone mode to stream to VLC Media Player in another room, and all works at the sametimeHow can i do thatBest regards
@user_802540945268898_802540945268898 Try to put this camera on a different VLAN or subnet.
