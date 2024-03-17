Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.43 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hello,I’ve just taken delivery of the RLK8-520D4 system which consists of a RLN8-410 box and 4 x D500 cameras.My question is - can two cameras record continuously (the front of the house) whilst the two others only record if they sense movement (the back of the house).I appreciate that I can schedule when to start and stop recording but that may miss an intruder.I can add more detail if needed but if the answer was a “NO” then I’d only be wasting your time going into greater detail.Many thanks
@barry-thomas_801231966736556 Yes you can. Follow the link https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/15983237853209-How-to-Set-up-Recording-Schedule-via-Reolink-NVRs-New-UI-/?source=searchFor continuous recording use the TIMER and for motion detection only use ALARM.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!