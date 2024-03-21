Reolink Year in Review 2023
Hey guys!We're excited to announce a new feature in the works – Corridor Mode, and we're currently seeking beta testers to try it out and provide feedback.If you own the RLC-810A (HW version: IPC_NT2NA48MP) or RLC-820A (HW version: IPC_560128M8MP), you're eligible to participate in our firmware testing:Download tested firmware: https://reolink.club/CorridorModeBetaTest-COMWhat is Corridor Mode:By altering the aspect ratio from the original 16:9 to 9:16 on the screen, Corridor Mode adjusts the camera's shooting perspective. This creates a vertical view, ideal for corridors and elongated spaces. The rotated 90-degree footage is then corrected in post-production to maintain a natural viewing experience.What to test:1. Try out the Corridor Mode functionality within the Reolink App;2. Test AI Detection features;3. Share your experience and report any bugs.Note:This firmware upgrade will directly enable the corridor mode upon installation. After testing, you can download firmware from the download center to return to the normal mode. https://reolink.com/download-center/Have feedback or suggestions? Drop them in the comments. And if there's a specific camera model you'd like to see with Corridor Mode, we'd love to hear about it!Thanks a bunch for your support!
