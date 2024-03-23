Reolink Year in Review 2023
Is there a good option for recording/streaming on a baseball field? POE, best resolution, shareable, zoom if possible. Looking for something that can be setup for the season to eliminate setup/teardown.
@user_804676946100366_804676946100366 Check this https://m.reolink.com/bg/product/rlc-823a-16x/?gad_source=1You can stream to a website or YouTube.
