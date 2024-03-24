Reolink Year in Review 2023
I just setup my reolink video doorbelk through WiFi connection.There is high static noise constantly in video recording, recorded video (on micro SD), and RTSP streaming.I could barely hear the actual sound, and RTSP streaming is worse than recorded videos.I have to speak very close to the mic (about 1 inch) in oder to the sound to be recognized in recorded videos (to micro SD). From RTSP/Onvif, the record sound was still not clear.
@user_804817784103111_804817784103111 Check that you have the most recent firmware from Reolink Download center. If not then upgrade it using the Windowns client. If you move the doorbell to another location near the router (for testing), would you experience the same noise?
