i have one track mix camera and 2 new duo 2 wifi cameras. the duo cameras pick up cars going buy my house even in the greyed out area which is way bigger then the road. I get a notification every time a car drives buy the house, which is around 60 times from about 9pm till 6am. the road is about 200ft from the house. I have tried every possible setting to try to correct this. the only way I have found is to set the sensitivity below 15 low. and grey out half the yard, but then I get no notification unless you get 10 ft from the camera. my track mix is on the opposite end of the house and gets no notifications from the lights of vehicles p[censored]ing by even closer then the duo? but it will pick up someone walking in the yard at anytime . do these cameras use different motion detection? I had ring cameras and was trying to upgrade , but it has become a week long struggle to say the least. If anyone has any ideas, Im glad to try it.but Im pretty sure I have tried every setting possible . Im thinking these cameras are just to light sensitive . does reolink have cameras that will work in this situation. thanks
here is a link to the notifications i get , and the greyed out area is from the boat to the road. https://drive.google.com/file/d/11bD5V2EyYJ7AGN3yvU9RrfPDJd0B6Q12/view?usp=drive_link
@gregandtricia_763845934280937 Try using the alarm delay parameter. I have the same issues with my duo 3 cameras in this perimeter seems to have stopped the majority of the alerts
