Hey Everyone,Exciting news! Our vandal-proof camera series has just leveled up! Discover the ultimate in security and durability: https://reolink.club/Vandal-ProofCamera-COMFor those who prioritize rugged security, you won't want to miss out on these features: Unmatched Durability:● IK10 Vandal Proof: Built to withstand external impacts like hits and stone throws.● IP67 Weatherproof: Protected against dust and water, ensuring reliable performance in any environment. Smart Security:● Smart Detection: Person, Vehicle, and Animal Detection capabilities keep you informed of any activity.● Dual Warning: Siren and spotlights provide double the warning, enhancing your security measures. Flexible Options:● PoE Version: RLC-843A, RLC-842A, RLC-840A, RLC-540A● WiFi Version: RLC-843WA● Lens Options: Select from zoom lenses (RLC-843A, RLC-842A, RLC-843WA) or fixed lenses (RLC-840A, RLC-540A).Are you a fan of these tough guys? Let us know!
