Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hi, i am new to Reolink we got our car stolen a month ago. They broke in from the back in the garden. I’m after the best settings for the night. I want it to detect motion if someone is in the garden and wake me up. What are the best settings for me? Also at the moment it keeps thinking someone in the garden when they are not in the night, especially in the rain. Do I need to turn down motion sensitivity? Thanks any help will be appreciated
@aman_807586969907382 Which model do you have?
@joseph_1979 this one mate Reolink 4K NVR 5MP PoE CCTV Security Camera System, 8CH CCTV System with 2TB HDD NVR and 4X 5MP Motion Detection Outdoor PoE IP Cameras, 100ft Night Vision Remote Access,RLK8-520D4-5MP https://amzn.eu/d/bwuReaA
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!