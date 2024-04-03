Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
It appears these options have been removed from the Web UI/App. The only explanation I can find relating to this is highly dubious, relating to compatibility issues between configurations from older firmwares (as a software engineer/architect this makes very little sense to me, there are countless solutions/workarounds).Having just had to reconfigure a PTZ camera after water ingress into connectors caused it to reset itself (*) I'm very disappointed by this decision. It's already a chore to have to set up a basic camera features particularly since the decision to disable the web GUI by default which adds a whole extra set of hoops to jump through (**). It's entirely another level to have to reconfigure PTZ presets, patrols, schedules etc.* Yes, yes, there are hardware solutions including but not limited to waterproof junction boxes for the cables, cutting off reset [censored]ons etc but that's really not the topic/point of this post.** Not everyone uses Windows or Mac. The Mobile app doesn't expose some settings either. Again, not really the topic of this post.
@gbee_140374135459980 I suggest you to submit your request to their support at support(@)reolink(dot)com. The reason I can see is to avoid customers loading old configuration which is not compatible with the new firmware. Not all customers perform updates and so it could be that since there version there had been a number of fw releases. If the cameras are installed outdoor, then all cables have to be well protected. If moisture gets in the reset [censored]on, the camera performs cyclic reloads. I use weatherproof junction box and wraps the ends with amalgamated tape. And yes we have even told them to keep synchronicity and consistency wherever possible amongst the clients.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!