Hello,Does anyone know which Cat of Ethernet cables were shipped with my order of the RLK8-520D4 kit which included 4 x D500 camera.The grey Ethernet cables are all completely blank and therefore give no clue as to which Category they are. I have tried to identify them without success. The connectors are also completely blank.Many thanksBarry
@barry-thomas_801231966736556 if bought from Reolink I think it is cat 5.
@joseph_1979 ah thank you. Is that a straight Cat 5 or Cat 5E? I’m assuming Cat 5 thank you for the reply.
