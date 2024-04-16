Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I’m having a problem that I can’t seem to find a solution to and I’m hoping for some help. I have a RLN8-410-E (firmware H3MB16). I have four of the 5MP PoE cameras connected.All have been configured to record when detecting motion and have been working perfectly until recently. Recently, one camera is still detecting motion, but only recording it sometimes. The problematic camera is also triggered to record when another camera detects motion. All three of the other cameras still record with motion detection, even the other camera that is supposed to trigger the problem camera. There doesn’t seem to be any rhyme or reason for when it does actually record. I've tried several things including moving the problem camera to a different channel and the problem stays with the camera. Any suggestions?
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!