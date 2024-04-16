Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Has anyone noticed a difference in receiving notifications from battery cameras vs powered cameras? I have both the Argus PT and Eco and they struggle to send notifications when a motion is detected. I can see the motion icon being displayed even when the object is far away which indicates that the sensitivity is good, but it rarely sends the notification. If the object is very close, then the notifications work. I also have the powered RLC-810wa and the RLC-410w and they never miss a notification even when the object is over 120ft. I have triple checked my setups and they are correct. It seems this is more of a firmware issue with the battery units. Whenever the motion icon is displayed, the notification should be sent. The icon always is displayed even on distant motion, but notifications are not sent.
@user_798371383681275_798371383681275 have you tried updating the firmware on your battery cameras?
@user_798371383681275_798371383681275 Detection depends on PIR which at the highest sensitivity has a max range of around 30 feet. This is when object is perpendicular to the PIR (camera) and is moving along which crosses the paths. Of course if you are watching a live view the Detection algorithm is analysing the objects and if human is detected then its icon will be displayed.
