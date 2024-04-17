Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
That would be nice to allow to enable/disable all sirens of the NVR with one click.The siren [censored]on on the scene simply enables/disables the buzzer of the NVR.So every time I enter home or I leave, I have to manually enable/disable every single siren.I have 8 Reolink cameras.The usability of this is not good. Please, can you solve this issue?
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!