I have a bunch of the RLC-810A and an RLN8-410 NVR. I am using the latest 8.15.6 Reolink App. I've tried both the macOS app and the PC app. It seems making sure your HW is compatible with the FW is a critical step to updating the FW on a camera. To do this Reolink says I need to look at the FW version of the camera as reported in to the NVR/app in the "info" group under each of my cameras on the app. The cameras have no "info" group on the app. How can I determine the HW information?
@user_813605874905223_813605874905223 Check out this link https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/900003946626-How-to-Find-out-System-Information-via-Reolink-PoE-NVR-New-UI-/
