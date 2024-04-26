Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Hi,Can you help me with this issue. The camera is connecting to the FTP server and all looks good until it sends an unknown command. The camera created all the folders needed but the test still fails.
@thijs-franssen_801823825027267 I am not allowed to post the logging.
@thijs-franssen_801823825027267 I found that it does not work due to an command which is not supported by sftpgo (https://github.com/drakkan/sftpgo). The camera tries to set the mode to stream using this command: MODE S. But this is not supported. I have read that other cameras have a setting where you can set the mode by using a setting in the menu. Is this also available for the PT Ranger in future?
