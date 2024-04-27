Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Feature request: expand scheduled tracking to include the ability to schedule both tracking and type of trackingI'd like to have the ability to schedule tracking type by time of day. So for instance, the ability to set my schedule to auto track persons all day, but between 12am-6am also include vehicle tracking as well. I think this would be a valuable addition as it allows someone to cut down on excessive tracking during high traffic hours for everyday cars, but also provides the ability to focus on vehicle traffic that may occur at odd hours.
@dave_46854867264 Kindly send your request to support on support(@)reolink(dot)comI did request this to support together with a similar approach to non-detection zone (currently applied to all objects and there is no schedule).
