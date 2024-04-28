Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I am sure that this is a request that has already been made. How about a camera settings backup and restore function, kind of like what Smart PSS uses. Also, anyone know why my RLC-81MA cameras won't work on Surfshark VPN unless I use the bypasser function. All in all I am very happy with Reolink products. Coming from Defender Guard and Foscam, the ease of use and functionality are game changers. Waiting on a RLN8-410 NVR to complete my set up.
