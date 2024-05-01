Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I have two cameras connected. I can view them correctly from the Android app but on the Mac player the cameras are being reported as "Connected" but the stream from each camera never diplays. The streams are not working even if i change fluent to clear or viceversa and also pressing the little reload icon wont work.The only solution is to keep removing and re-adding the cameras all the time but it is very frustrating. Can someone help?
