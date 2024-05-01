Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Are Reolink NVRs capable of recording from all of the following simultaneously: Reolink PoE cameras, Reolink wireless cameras, and a wireless Ring doorbell all on the same wifi network; and able to be viewed all at once from the same ipad?
@user_818606983745773_818606983745773 Reolink NVR is solely for Reolink poe and dc powered cameras. It won't manage the Reolink battery operated cam.
@user_818606983745773_818606983745773 It will not work with a Ring doorbell but is fine with the Reolink doorbell (either poe or WiFi versions).
