Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Just a question, I can't get my client to connect to either of the 2 Argus Eco cameras I just bought, I don't expect to have 24/7 view but I'd love to be able to load the stream when there's something detected.Windows 10Client is up to date: 8.15.6Camera FW is up to date: 2304066Client is allowed through Windows FW (both private and public)I've tried having the PC and Camera on the same Wifi, I've disabled all my gateway FW rules to try and get it to connect-- nothing. Keeps timing out and won't even get the camera information.Just curious as I found previous topics stating issues with the Argus Eco disconnecting from the client... signaling they were able to add it.
@wannabe-farms_809012976083135 Have a look at the link https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/9480345752473-Getting-Started-with-Argus-Eco/
nvm I had to add via UID, odd.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!