Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hello I am using a Reolink cam RLC-833A build 2312052457 Config Version v3.1.0.0 Firmware Version v3.1.0.3016_2312052457I have lowered the motion detection to minimum, created no-detection zones, but at night I get person detection false alarms every ten minutesThis is the camera view, i wonder what is triggering the alarm.
@blutarsky_820930337951966 If you have the recent Android or Win client, enable motion tagging and play the videos in Clear mode. You shall see the object which has triggered the camera. Try to disable 'others' or 'any motion' and base your detection on AI objects.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!