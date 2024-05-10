Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
We have a Reolink Outdoor E1 Pro about 2 meters away from our piano. The audio levels it records when someone is playing the piano is too high, causing audio distortion. (The audio levels peak at around 80 decibels from this distance).Could the sensitivity of the camera microphone be made adjustable, or auto-adjust for loud environments?
