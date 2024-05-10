Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Before I shell out for RLN36 and Reolink Duo 3 Poe it would be nice to get a sanity check on how I want the system to work. My plan is to setup the Duo camera to record vehicles passing by. When an external alarm input trigger is applied to the RLN36, I would like the RLN36 to record pre and post alarm event maybe 30 seconds. Ideally this segment of video would be automatically saved to the hard drive as a discrete video file identified with a date/time file name. Does all or part of this scheme appear reasonable?If the individual event file saving is not possible, are alarm event videos somehow exportable individually or as a 'class' or group? The I would need to break out each event separately somehow.It does not sound like there is an API to control the RLN36. This would seem to be ideal for my application as my experience is as programmer. I am new to the Home automation topic. Does the RLN36 integrate with popular home assistants so I could manually control the above operation?Thank you for sharing thoughts and experiences on my proposed system.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!