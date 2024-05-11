Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Dear Team, I noted that earlier versions of the camera were shipped with bracket allowing to put the camera on a desk or shelve.The version I received had not this little device added any more. Please add it as accessory or even better ship it aging with the camera Thanks!
@andy-lu_781360286470385 submit your request to support(@)reolink(dot)com
