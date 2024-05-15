Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Recently bought my first Reolink System consisting of:RLN8-410POE Video Door BellTrackmix POEI was very pleased, so purchased an additional camera as I wanted better Zoom than the Trackmix had to offer I opted for the POE RLC-823A, zoom is great but the Tracking options seem to be lacking compared with the Trackmix which I'm a little disappointed about since it is far more expensive, however I would really like a feature to enable Auto-tracking by Vertical and Horizontal separately as I require my 823A to only track vertically as it is really annoying when watching either live or playback and its constantly moving about when there are people in view but I need it to track anyone going out of view below my setpoint.
