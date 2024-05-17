Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I have a CX810 camera. I have never used a POE camera before. I do not need a NVR since I will never have more than the 1 camera. I would like to see if my thinking on how to set up this camera is the way others would do it. CX810 connected to POE injector connected to router. I will be using a microSD card.Any helpful instructions on the best way to achieve my CX810 setup is greatly appreciated!
