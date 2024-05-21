Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Hi, This is the first time I have used this forum, so here goes.Question, I have a 4G Go PT Plus, it worked for about 2 weeks but has now stopped working. Is there a way or doing a reset from my PC or the App, there is plenty of data left so I know it isn't that.Any advice would be greatly appreciated.Regards,Rob.
@mcs-yard-4_748142991896757 If you are not able to communicate with the camera through the client then it is not possible to restart or restore it. Could it be that the battery has been drained? Could it be that it lost 4G coverage? Could it be that the data bundle has been used? The best option is to go on site where the camera is installed and check.
